Popular actor Gauahar Khan announced her second pregnancy on April 10. On Sunday, she walked the ramp at the Bombay Times Fashion Show, radiating a pregnancy glow and proudly flaunting her baby bump.

Gauahar Khan cradles baby bump on ramp

For the walk, she wore a fashion outfit, she paired her green pants with a bralette-style blouse, paired with a dupatta draped in a saree-like style. The ensemble was adorned with bright, intricate floral embroidery. She completed her look with minimalistic jewellery and a pair of high pencil heels.

While walking the runway, the actor cradled her baby bump as she turned her back toward the audience, adding a graceful touch to her walk.

Eagle-eyed netizens schooled Gauahar Khan and reprimanded her for wearing high pencil heels during pregnancy. Many took to the comments section to advise her to refrain from wearing heels, expressing concern for her safety and well-being.

A user wrote, "High heels during pregnancy is a complete no."

Another mentioned, "Her fusion outflit looks awful."

On April 10, Gauahar Khan took to Instagram shared a happy reel dancing with her husband Zaid flauntsin her baby bump.

She captioned the video: "Bismillah (baby emoji)!! Need your prayers and love (heart emoji). Make the world dance by spreading love. #GazaBaby2 #allahummabaarikfiihi."

Gauahar and Zaid got married on December 25, 2020. In December 2022, Gauahar announced her first pregnancy on social media. The fun video read, "One became two when Z met G. And now the adventure continues as we soon become three. In Sha Allah, seeking all your prayers and blessings in this beautiful journey."

Work Front

Gauahar is currently seen playing the lead alongside Isha Malviya in Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's Lovely Lolla.