Congratulations are in order for Gauahar Khan and her husband, Zaid Darbar, who are all set to welcome their second child. The couple, who welcomed their first son, Zehaan, in May 2023, shared the joyful news through a heartwarming Instagram post.

Gauahar Khan took to Instagram to share the happy news with her fans in a quirky and fun way. In the clip, Gauahar is seen dancing and swaying, while Zaid adds to the fun with funny expressions, perfectly in sync with her. She then proudly flaunts her baby bump to announce the big news, and Zaid lovingly cradles it.

She captioned the video: "Bismillah (baby emoji)!! Need your prayers and love (heart emoji). Make the world dance by spreading love. #GazaBaby2 #allahummabaarikfiihi."

The adorable video features Gauahar, dressed in a brown cotton outfit, grooving to a catchy tune with her husband, who opted for a sleeveless green shirt and comfy pants.

As soon as the news broke, celebrities and fans flooded the couple with congratulatory messages. The first ones to wish them were Anita Hassanandani and Vishal Dadlani.

Gauahar and Zaid got married on December 25, 2020. In December 2022, Gauahar announced her first pregnancy on social media. The fun video read, "One became two when Z met G. And now the adventure continues as we soon become three. In Sha Allah, seeking all your prayers and blessings in this beautiful journey."

Gauahar and her husband Zaid Darbar were blessed with their first child on May 10, 2023. Announcing the arrival of the baby, Gauahar had posted, "It's a Boy As salaam u alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents Zaid and Gauahar".

Last year, the couple revealed the face of their first child, Zehaan.