The ongoing Bigg Boss 19 Ticket to Finale race has turned the house into a battlefield, with contestants not just abusing and fighting with each other but also resorting to physical violence.

As of now, Gaurav is the first contestant to be given the Ticket to Finale.

On Wednesday, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, and Shehbaz Badesha lost the chance to win a ticket to the finale. As the final four—Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Farrhana Bhatt, and Parnit More—prepare to win the ticket to the finale, things are set to take an ugly turn.

The latest promo shows Ashnoor hitting Tanya with a wooden plank after she loses the Ticket to Finale task.

Ashnoor Kaur hits Tanya Mittal after losing the Ticket To Finale task

In a new promo, Ashnoor Kaur and Tanya Mittal indulge in a verbal spat, and during the task, Tanya was near Ashnoor when she hit Tanya with the wooden plank she lifted. She immediately apologised and said, "Sorry, I didn't see."

In another promo, Tanya Mittal is seen lashing out at Ashnoor Kaur about the incident. She says, "Teri asliyat toh pura India dekh raha hai (the whole world is watching your reality)."

Ashnoor Kaur retaliates and adds, "Stop setting fake narratives." Tanya Mittal goes on to add, "Marne ke baad, you are not even sorry." Ashnoor Kaur questions her back, "Were you ever sorry to me for things you did to me, Tanya?"

As soon as the promo went viral, social media viewers accused Ashnoor of physical violence. Many said that Ashnoor should be thrown out of the house.

Many said it was done accidentally, and Ashnoor didn't do it purposely.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Bandgee Kallra also weighed in, tweeting, "If Ashnoor isn't kicked out or punished, this is completely biased." She urged Tanya Mittal's supporters to amplify the issue.

One furious viewer wrote, "EVICT ASHNOOR KAUR ASAP. We want her expelled for physical violence." Another expressed shock: "Throw Ashnoor out right now! She isn't even sorry after hitting Tanya. Shame on those supporting this behaviour!"

Some users compared the incident to earlier moments on the show. One pointed out, "Farrhana breaks a plate and apologises to everyone, gets called psycho. Ashnoor actually hits Tanya and shows zero regret—yet she's still being praised?"

The next one mentioned, "This could escalate. This is a criminal offence outside. Ashnoor shouldn't be spared."

Several tweets tagged the show's makers and Salman Khan directly, demanding immediate action.

One said, "How dare Ashnoor hit Tanya? This is straight-up physical violence. Are you going to condemn this at all?" Another netizen wrote, "The way she threw the plank—it could've seriously injured Tanya. This must be addressed. Evict her ASAP."

Earlier, Tanya and Neelam had been making remarks about Ashnoor's weight, calling her 'haathi' and 'moti', and questioning why she hasn't been able to lose weight despite working out regularly. This hasn't gone down well with Ashnoor.

Fans are now eagerly waiting to see how Salman Khan will react to both incidents: Farhana smashing a plate in anger and Ashnoor hitting Tanya with a wooden plank during the task.