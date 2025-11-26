Bigg Boss 19 finale: Gaurav Khanna won Ticket to Finale; fans say 'BB is scripted and biased'

The finale of Bigg Boss 19is just a few weeks away, and the atmosphere inside the house has intensified with major fights and heated altercations. Recently, Tanya and Gaurav got into a massive showdown, during which Gaurav told her that her "true colours" were finally coming to light.

Tanya's outburst comes shortly after Gaurav Khanna clinched the Ticket to Finale, becoming the first confirmed finalist of the season. He is also the last captain of the house.

Ticket To Finale: Eliminations

The ticket to the finale task was played across three rounds of twenty minutes each, and one housemate was eliminated per round. In Round 1, Farrhana was eliminated. Pranit More was the second contender to exit. Ashnoor Kaur was eliminated in the third and final round of the task.

#GauravKhanna: “Agar uske face par lag jaati toh? Career abhi shuru hua hai.” ?#TanyaMittal has never been kind to Gaurav yet he still stood up for her. That’s a Real Character. ?#BiggBoss19 #BB19 pic.twitter.com/QgB9PQOOpF — Harsh Singh (@7_Harsh_Words) November 25, 2025

Gaurav Khanna reportedly remained steady and ultimately won the Ticket To Finale.

However, social media users are far from pleased. Many are accusing the makers of playing favourites and being biased. Gaurav becoming both the captain and the first finalist hasn't gone down well with viewers, leaving netizens divided. While some argue he was fast-tracked to the finale because of his television popularity, others have criticised the makers for alleged favouritism.

One user wrote, "Sahi hai, show mein contribution na do... aur Colors face hone ke wajah se direct ticket to finale utha lo. (Don't contribute to the show but get a direct ticket to the finale just because you are a popular face on the Colors channel.)"

Another commented, "Very well planned by makers #BiggBoss19."

A third wrote, "Zero contribution pe bhi finale? Kya hi gazab fixing chal rahi hai."

(He reached the finale despite zero contribution? What kind of fixing is this!)

Another viewer added, "This is what happens when it is pre-decided! He didn't play a game that is win-worthy. If he weren't the fixed winner, he would have played a convincing game for even neutral viewers. Sitting and warming the sofa is not winning."

The Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale is expected to take place on December 7. The show streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm and airs on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.