As Bigg Boss 19 nears its grand finale, tempers inside the house are rising day by day. We've often seen housemates fighting, pushing, and hurling abuses, but this season has taken a shocking turn with incidents of physical violence, including slaps.

With only a few weeks left until the finale, a new promo from the Salman Khan–hosted reality show shows a massive showdown between Malti Chahar and Tanya Mittal.

As the Ticket to Finale week approaches, the nomination task has already begun. In the promo, contestants are seen stamping "Nominated" on each other's faces. Tanya Mittal is seen pressing a 'Nominated' stamp directly onto Malti Chahar's lips

While stamping on her mouth, Tanya tells Malti, "Main sochti hoon ki aap deserve nahi karti finale tak jaana." (I think you don't deserve to go in finale.)

Malti gets furious and ends up slapping Tanya. Amaal and Gaurav are left stunned, watching Malti hit Tanya in the heat of the moment.

Amaal Mallik then lashes out at Tanya as she tries to justify her act and also expresses dissatisfaction with Malti's reaction. Calling Tanya badtameez, he adds, "Mooh pe daalte hai kya kisi ke? Bewakoof. Itni bholi mat ban." (Who stamps on the mouth and lips?)

As the task progresses, Malti calls Tanya forward to stamp her face, while the housemates eagerly wait to see if Malti takes revenge. After the task ends, Bigg Boss announces that all eight contestants are nominated for eviction this week.

Netizens have mixed reactions to Tanya's gesture, with some criticizing her for crossing the line with Malti, while others support Malti and some call her out for overreacting.

A netizen wrote, "Amaal is tunnel-visioned and biased against Tanya, so his feedback is irrelevant in this situation...if it actually happened, then Malti needs to get evicted."

Another netizen wrote, "Bigg Boss still has no law, such incidents have happened before, no action has been taken, raising your hand as a contestant on a task is a very serious crime, appropriate action needs to be taken."

One of the netizens wrote, "Neither of them was wrong; it was a misunderstanding. Tanya also said that she closed her lips so she understood this."