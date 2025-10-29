It's been over three months since Bigg Boss Season 19 began, and with each passing day, the drama inside the house only gets messier. From fights and digging up each other's pasts to age-shaming, body-shaming, and verbal abuse, contestants seem to be crossing every line possible.

This season, however, hasn't managed to match the success of previous editions of Salman Khan's show. The main reason seems to be that the inmates aren't just aggressive and violent but also extremely insensitive toward each other. Despite spending months together, there's no real bond inside the house. Unlike earlier seasons, this time everyone is seen backstabbing one another and even the so-called "best friends" have turned against each other.

'Moti ho gayi hai, look at Jurassic Park'

Recently, several contestants were seen mocking Ashnoor Kaur's weight. In one of the live feeds, best friends Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri were caught gossiping about Ashnoor's sudden weight gain.

Tanya was heard telling Neelam that despite Ashnoor hitting the gym every single day, she was still putting on weight. Neelam added that Ashnoor did nothing in the house except work out daily, yet somehow continued to gain weight.

Ashnoor's team later posted a video exposing Tanya Mittal, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Neelam Giri for body-shaming her. Amaal Mallik and Shehbaz were also heard making disparaging remarks.

Bigg Boss makers haven't showed this part in the episode where this kunicka ang shehbaaz are too doing body shaming of ashnoor.



The house is full of disgusting people ???.



NATURAL BEAUTY ASHNOOR #ashnoorkaur #abhinoor #biggboss19 pic.twitter.com/UbVH4AnrAH — ?•♪ (@BiggBossiyaJa3) October 28, 2025

All 3 of them are a disgrace to the human race! Body shaming a sweet girl like the beautiful and confident #AshnoorKaur just because they are threatened by her immense talent and charm is beyond ridiculous! The families of Tanya, Neelam and Kunickaa should be ashamed! #Abhinoor pic.twitter.com/IDNQPMmmMl — Parag (@orangeblazer28) October 28, 2025

Who said what!



During a recent episode, Neelam asked Kunickaa and Tanya, "Jurassic Park dekhoge?" (Will you watch Jurassic Park?), pointing toward Ashnoor as she stood with Pranit More. Kunickaa burst into laughter.

Tanya was heard saying, "Fugge jaisa mooh lekar ghoom rahi hai" (She's walking around with a balloon-like face), while Amaal commented that she "looks like an egg." Neelam added, "Dadi lag rahi hai" (She looks like a grandmother), and Shehbaz said, "Itni exercise karti hai, phir bhi moti hi rehti hai" (She works out so much but still looks fat).

They also mocked the outfit Ashnoor wore during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, claiming it didn't suit her body type. Tanya even mentioned that the outfit would have looked better on her or Neelam.

This conversation has sparked massive outrage online, with fans slamming Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri and other contestants for crossing all limits and body-shaming Ashnoor, who is just 21 years old.

One user wrote, "Ise kehte h jab mukabala na kr pao toh burai krna start kr do (This happens when you can't compete, so you start talking ill about the other person)."

Viewers also aimed at the so-called influencers in the house. One fan commented, "So-called spiritual influencer and feminists."

Another added, "Kunika ji say I am a feminist, what is this, other girls always body shame Ashnoor. Still never saw taking a stand. Salman bhai should talk about this. For 3 days, I've been talking about her body."

Many also criticised the show's handling of the matter. "Body shaming is not content. It's a serious issue. Makers should take action against them. But makers supporting this matter didn't show this clip in the episode. Shame on makers."

Many celebs have come out in support of Ashoor and slammed Neelam, Tanya Shebhaz and Amaal for bodyshaming.

In support of his friend Ashnoor, Awez declared that she would deal with it gracefully. "As always, disgusting comments! But I know @ashnoorkaur is strong; she will handle it with grace," he wrote.

Taking to the Stories section of her Instagram handle, Jannat penned, "A person's body is not public property for jokes and opinions. It's 2025. We should've evolved past body shaming by now. She's on that stage because she's talented, confident and unstoppable, not because she fits someone's idea of a "perfect body". Proud of you @ashnoorkaur for holding your head high and being you! (white heart emoji).

Ashnoor's 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' co-star and former 'Bigg Boss 10' contestant Rohan Mehra slammed Kunickaa, Tanya, and Neelam. Rohan wrote, "Body shaming is unacceptable. What happened to @ashnoorkaur today was wrong and needs to be called out. Respect and kindness should be the bare minimum. Shame on you, @iam_kunickaasadanand, @neelamgiri_, and @tanyamittalofficial," along with a thumbs down emoticon.

Rohan and Ashnoor were seen as siblings in the popular show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai".