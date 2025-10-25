This year's Bigg Boss 19 has failed to grab the audience's attention. The inmates are pulling out unnecessary fights, picking up trivial issues, and have even made several below-the-belt statements. From maligning each other's names to snatching food from one another's plates and throwing it, the contestants have stooped to a new low. To win the season, they've even assassinated each other's character and faked their loyalty. Amid all the drama, fights, abuses, and head-to-head clashes, chaos seems to have become the norm inside the house.

Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik, who has been at the centre of controversy for his behaviour and anger, is now reportedly considering a voluntary exit from Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 19.

Amaal's exit buzz began after a cryptic message from his father, Daboo Malik, surfaced online. It was also reported that Amaal might step out of the Bigg Boss 19 house for a few days due to health concerns.

According to a post by BB Tak, the singer-composer might be away for a week and return soon after.

"Unconfirmed Theory: There's buzz that Amaal Mallik might take an exit from #BiggBoss19 for a few days or a week due to health reasons. Post that, a shocking eviction of one of the strongest contestants could take place. The evicted contestant may actually move to a Secret Room, and later Amaal could join them next week (sic)," the post read.

Another social media page, BB Insider HQ, added to the discussion, posting:

"Exclusive Update: Amaal Mallik will take an exit from the show, it seems, due to health reasons. Source confirms that there is an exit, his father's recent tweet and his journey video (sic)."

Daboo Malik recently posted a cryptic message on X that read, "Bahut hogaya... Ab bas milte hain October 28... Music is our real destiny (Enough is enough now. Let's meet on October 28)."

While Daboo did not mention Amaal or Bigg Boss 19 specifically, the timing of the post led to heavy speculation.

Needless to say, since entering the show, Amaal has been among the most talked-about contestants of the season. The singer has spoken candidly about his health issues, including his struggle with sleep apnea, as well as his professional highs and lows. His interactions with fellow contestants have often sparked heated debates and emotional moments in the house.

However, as per a fresh update from Bigg Boss Khabari, all exit rumours have been dismissed. The report states that Amaal Mallik is very much inside the Bigg Boss 19 house and will continue as an active contestant till the finale. This clarification puts an end to speculation around his participation.

What happened in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19

The October 24 episode began with housemates naming two contestants they wished to see as the new captain. Mridul Tiwari and Pranit More received the maximum votes, and Mridul was elected captain for the week.

Meanwhile, Tanya refused dinner. At the dining table, Neelam asked Farrhana to give Tanya food, but she denied it. Malti offered to feed Tanya, but she refused food served by her. Neelam then offered halwa made by Kunickaa, which Tanya set aside.

Later, Tanya broke down when Shehbaz and Farrhana tried to talk to her. She emotionally accepted allegations of being "fake." The next morning, she was seen talking to a prop, saying she didn't have any friends in the house. Tanya discussed Neelam's attitude, claiming Neelam only talks to those in her "good books" and refused to mend their friendship.

Amaal then entered the conversation and slammed Tanya. He called her one of those "kone mein rone wale log" (people who cry in corners) and accused her of seeking attention and sympathy during Weekend Ka Vaar. After Tanya left, he advised Neelam to stop chasing Tanya and not make a fool of herself on a public platform.

Last week, Amaal grabbed headlines for his behaviour when he threw food from Farhana's plate.

It so happened that Amaal approached Farhana while she was eating and snatched her plate, throwing the food away in anger. He even went a step further by breaking the plate in the living area, leaving everyone in disbelief.

Salman called out Amaal for using foul language and making derogatory remarks during fights. Salman also cited his own example, explaining how he continues to face judgments for things he never said or did.

With just a few weeks left for the finale, many fandoms are rallying behind Gaurav Khanna, who could win the season. However, with Amaal staying in the show, he now aims to take home the trophy.