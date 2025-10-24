Singer and performer Mika Singh, known for setting dance floors on fire, is back with a bang! On Thursday night, the singer launched his new party track, GUNDA, which, according to Mika Singh, promises to dominate playlists, parties, and clubs across the nation. The grand launch event was graced by a galaxy of celebrities and music industry stalwarts.

The evening saw the presence of Boney Kapoor, Ramesh Taurani, Gulshan Grover, Iulia Vântur, Shaan, Pratik Sejpal, Rahul Vaidya, Rashmi Desai, Aditi Shetty, Sohail Khan, Karan Mehra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Sudhanshu, Sudesh Lahiri, Divya Agarwal, Poonam Pandey, Vikas Verma, Yamini Malhotra, Manmeet Singh, Harmeet Singh, RJ Mehvesh, Sunil Grover, Manara Chopra, among others.

The grand launch began with celebrities grooving to Mika Singh's foot-tapping tracks. In one viral video, Sohail Khan joined the dance floor with Mika Singh, swaying to the beats alongside the dancers. However, amid the dance, Sohail was seen removing a spray from his jeans pocket, sniffing it, and rubbing his nose while continuing to sway.

This moment was captured by photographers, and as the video went viral, netizens flooded social media with bizarre comments about Sohail's actions. Many targeted him, claiming he was snorting an illegal substance or appeared high. Upon seeing the massive backlash, fans came to his rescue, clarifying that it was just a nasal spray and not any other drug that warranted attention.

A user wrote, "Sasta Nasha.."

Another wrote, "Otrivin nasal spray for blocked nose used during common cold and flu.."

The third one wrote, "Konsa joint tha bhai ??" ( Which joint is this?)

For the star-studded song launch bash, Sohail opted for a casual jeans and white full sleeves t-shirt.

Talking about the track, Mika Singh shared,"GUNDA is a mood, a vibe! It's for everyone who lives life king-size, unapologetically and with full-on swag. I've always believed in making music that lifts people up, and this track will do just that, make you groove, make you feel powerful, and make you dance like a true Gunda"

For the unversed, actor-director Sohail Khan is separated from his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh in 2022, but they continued to co-parent their sons Nirvaan and Yohaan. The former couple shares a cordial relationship with each other and are often spotted together at family functions.