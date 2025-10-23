Gone are the days when Bollywood love stories truly touched hearts and set benchmarks for romance. These days, while many films still show love, it often feels more like obsession, dominance, and cringeworthy passion rather than genuine emotion. The essence of pure, soulful love seems long lost.

After the Saiyaara craze and months of overdone PR, Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's latest film, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, has now taken over social media.

Harshvardhan Rane, best known for his role in the film Sanam Teri Kasam, has gone all out to promote the movie, from climbing theater walls to distributing free tickets and personally interacting with fans. Yet, despite all the hype, the film has failed to impress audiences.

Released on Tuesday, the film clashed with Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Thamma. Unfortunately, fans have been disappointed with both Diwali releases this year.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat received fewer screens compared to Thamma, and those who managed to catch it have taken to social media to share mixed reviews.

Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, the film revolves around Vikramaditya Bhonsle (Harshvardhan Rane), a powerful politician who falls head over heels for Adaa (Sonam Bajwa), a popular actress. It's love at first sight, but sadly, it's one-sided. When she refuses his proposal, she loses work, her image takes a hit, her personal life goes for a toss, and much more.

The film feels like an amalgamation of Tere Naam, Raanjhanaa, and Sanam Teri Kasam, and Harshvardhan seems stuck in the same lover-boy zone. In this film, though, his character is more of a red flag, obsessive and possessive rather than romantic. In this film, he wants her love at any cost.

Ek ek gaana ek ek dialogue out of the park ! #EkDeewanekiDeewaniyat must watch ? — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) October 21, 2025

Neither the chemistry nor the acting between Harshvardhan and Sonam manages to hold the audience's attention. Sonam maintains a single expression throughout the movie, while Harshvardhan spends most of his screen time crying, chasing, and pleading for love.

Love it when a real outsider gets so much love, so happy for him❤️#HarshvardhanRane #Ekdeewanekideewaniyat pic.twitter.com/ACVZKeiqz5 — Vandana ✨ (@Uaena_VIP) October 22, 2025

Overall, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has nothing new to offer; even free tickets might not be enough to fill the seats. Only a small section of Gen Z viewers has appreciated the film, while most netizens have called it out for its cringeworthy storytelling.

A user wrote, "rk ka anjaam Ramjane dhar ka mix hai no logic in this movie audience not connected to this stroline. Expectetion was on high thought sanam teri kasam jaisa hoga. but we waisted ₹1600 for this badde movie."

This dialogue is not from my pen. It’s written straight from my heart ????????? “Main kuch bhi kar loon tum kabhi mujhse mohabbat karna nahi chaahti aur tum kuch bhi kar lo main kabhi tumse nafrat kar nahi sakta” ? #Ekdeewanekideewaniyat #HarshvardhanRane https://t.co/lnybsZMxea pic.twitter.com/BMgcx7mMS9 — Ankita♥️ (@Lusifer__Girl) October 22, 2025

????Spoiler alert #Ekdeewanekideewaniyat ‼️‼️‼️



Srk ka anjaam Ramjane dhar ka mix hai no logic in this movie audience not connected to this stroline. Expectetion was on high thought sanam teri kasam jaisa hoga. but we waisted ₹1600 for this badde movie pic.twitter.com/hkDn8VT0CB — SHAHID AHMED (@officialhsail) October 22, 2025

Another mentioned, "Harshvardhan is the sole bright spot here.He gives a very sincere performance.Sonam finally gets a big role in Bollywood after minuscule roles in HF5 and Baaghi 4 .She is decent enough! Overall a total disappointment!"

Love, madness & obsession — #EkDeewaneKiDeewaniyat is a fiery cocktail of passion and destruction ?? Harshvardhan Rane’s intensity meets Sonam Bajwa’s grace in Milap Zaveri’s unapologetically massy saga ?

Here’s a 10-point thread ? #EDKDReview #HarshvardhanRane #SonamBajwa pic.twitter.com/36B0zRAJKQ — "Movie Keeda Diaries : Cinematic Obsession" (@altamash4u) October 21, 2025

The fame #HarshvardhanRane earned from Sanam Teri Kasam completely fades away with EDKD.



simply a terrible movie. The story feels forced, the performances lack conviction, and the direction does nothing to hold your attention.#Ekdeewanekideewaniyat

1*/5 pic.twitter.com/QmPa3vlb9T — Asad (@KattarAaryan) October 21, 2025

The next one wrote, "Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is a powerful romantic thriller. Despite focusing on one-sided love, the movie still manages to make its mark and ultimately justifies everything it sets out to say. The emotions are well-balanced and never cross the thin line into obsession or the territory of jilted lovers.

Box-office collection

With an opening day collection of Rs 9 cr, the Harshvardhan Rane starrer earned Rs 16.75 cr in 2 days. Now, according to the latest update, the movie has netted around Rs 2.52 cr (early estimates) today till 6:00 PM, taking the overall numbers to Rs 19.27 cr (approx.).