This Diwali week has started on a banger note for cinephiles! Two films released on October 21 - a Tuesday instead of the usual Friday - so movie-watchers can enjoy a week full of entertainment.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thamma has hit the big screens today, clashing with Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat starring Sonam Bajwa and Harshvardhan Rane.

Ayushmann and Rashmika's Thamma dives into the vampire realm. The film features a Bhediya crossover with Varun Dhawan, along with a sizzling dance number by Malaika Arora and Rashmika Mandanna. The antagonist, or say Dracula, essayed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is like a breath of fresh air among netizens, as the actor is seen in a never-before-seen avatar.

Needless to say, Nawazuddin stole the show, while Ayushmann's comic timing added the much-needed tadka to the rom-com.

However, many felt that Ayushmann and Rashmika's on-screen chemistry was cold and flat, lacking the spark expected from a spooky rom-com.

Aditya Sarpotdar's directorial has received mixed responses, while some loved the film, others called it an extension of Stree 2, which starred Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Abhishek Banerjee.

A netizen tweeted, "Ayushmann & Rashmika's horror-comedy is a perfect festive entertainer! ✨ A bit slow in the start, but the second half hits hard Top-notch acting, catchy music & witty dialogues — totally worth a watch ."

Another wrote, "Overall, Thamma is worth a watch, not your typical Bollywood drama, but something with depth, charm, and great performances," one shared. Another wrote, "As a thriller concept it's watchable in a way.. Bland screenplay with overdone twist & turn.. Climax be like it's just over, yet fed-up situation."

What makes #Thamma really work is how effortlessly it connects the universe… the references, cameos, and those exciting future setups are pure fun. The film does slow down during a few talk-heavy portions that don't always land, but Ayushmann's energy keeps it engaging.

The third one mentioned, "Rashmika! Rashmika! And only Rashmika! Impressive Performance by her! Interval Block is Mast! #AyushmannKhurrana is good. #PareshRawal is In his element. On to the 2nd half," one wrote.

The fourth one mentioned, "#AyushmannKhurrana & #NawazuddinSiddiqui are solid as always while #RashmikaMandanna adds warmth. Not a must watch but worth a try for the performances," one posted. Another wrote, "DISAPPOINTMENT - Weakest film of MaddockFilms after Bhediya!! UNBEARABLE."

just caught Thamma on its big Diwali drop, and damn, it's a wild ride!



The plot?

Two lovers fighting fate, family, and some bloodthirsty Betaals. It's ambitious, maybe too much at times, but the twists keep you hooked.



Ayushmann's the MVP, nailing the emotional bits

"It's a decent build-up with Betaal backstory. #RashmikaMandanna is cute. Ayushmann is alright. Jokes are hit n miss," one wrote.

Now watching - Thamma



The first half is quite interesting, even though it's the same old stuff.

The next one wrote, "Thamma (2025) is loud, weird, and totally unbothered by logic, and that's exactly why it works. It's messy, funny, and self-aware enough to get away with its flaws."

Thamma marks the fifth instalment in Maddock's horror-comedy universe after Stree (2018), Bhediya (2022), Munjya and Stree 2 (both 2024).