Thamma Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana–Rashmika Mandanna starrer fails to impress; netizens say 'lame jokes & forced meme comedy'

"Na darr kabhi itna shaktishaali tha, aur na pyaar kabhi itna BLOODY" (Fear has never been this powerful, and love has never been this BLOODY!) in a nutshell, this is what Bollywood's next horror comedy Thamma is all about.

The trailer for Maddock Films' magnum opus, Thamma, starring Rashmika Mandanna, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, was unveiled in Mumbai recently, with most of the cast and crew in attendance. However, Rashmika skipped the launch as she is currently shooting for Cocktail 2 in Italy.

The trailer opens with a voice telling Nawazuddin, "Tum betaal ho aur tumhe Prithvi aur insaanon ki raksha ke liye banaya gaya hai (You are a vampire, and you have been created to protect the Earth and humankind)."

?✨ Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna & Shahid Kapoor are in Sicily, Italy ?? shooting for the much-awaited Cocktail 2 ??. The star trio is serving style & cinema vibes already! ?#Cocktail2 #ShahidKapoor #KritiSanon #RashmikaMandanna #BollywoodAbroad pic.twitter.com/1KAV5gfHWB — Jeetwin News (@JeetwinNews) September 25, 2025

Ayushmann Khurrana plays an ordinary man who suddenly becomes a vampire. He falls in love with Rashmika Mandanna, but their romance quickly spirals into chaos, leading to a comedy of errors. To save both Rashmika and humanity, he takes on a battle against Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The trailer also teases Varun Dhawan's return as Bhediya and a sizzling cameo by Nora Fatehi. Paresh Rawal, playing Ayushmann's father, steals the show with his impeccable humour.

Fans have shared mixed reactions to the trailer.

#Thamma trailer is decent. During the announcement, it teased as a serious film without comedy but the comedy tadka didn’t impress me. Maybe I was expecting it to stick to that serious tone.

However, I loved the Visuals and new beastly Bhediya swaroop and the folk theme, which… pic.twitter.com/Q9SU7uFVUT — अपना Bollywood? (@Apna_Bollywood) September 26, 2025

One user wrote, "How many times will we have to see horror comedy?"

Another commented, "Finally, Varun in werewolf look!"

#Thamma trailer looks very abrupt, quality of trailer is high interms of visuals and story. Exciting one for the diwali festival. There should have been another movie in diwali because thamma doesn’t have any star value faced actor. — Wig Seller (@hurrahay_) September 26, 2025

A fan remarked, "This trailer looks like a perfect mix of horror, comedy & madness."

Another excited fan wrote, "Nora Fatehi is finally back."

The next one wrote, "Can't wait for this epic."

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma is the fifth instalment in Maddock's horror-comedy universe, following Stree (2018), Bhediya (2022), Munjya, and Stree 2 (2024). Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, the film is described as a bloody love story and is set to release in cinemas this Diwali, on 21 October 2025.