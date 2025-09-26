In today's fast-paced social media world, everything seems to leak on Instagram, Reddit, and Twitter before any formal announcement. The same is happening with Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon's much-awaited Cocktail 2.

The trio is currently shooting in Italy, and almost every week, a new clip from the sets goes viral.

On Thursday, yet another video from the set surfaced online. The clip shows the actors on a busy Italy street, dressed in chic summer outfits. Shahid is seen wrapping his arm around Rashmika as the two share a warm embrace, while Kriti playfully makes heart signs around them.

Just a few days earlier, on September 22, Rashmika herself had shared photos from the sets of Cocktail 2, further fueling excitement about the sequel.

Shahid Kapoor had also teased the start of the shoot on Instagram with a selfie, captioned: "New Beginnings!!! Cocktail 2". Another leaked clip shows Kriti strolling along the beach with Shahid, dressed in stylish beachwear, while Shahid looks effortlessly dashing with his neatly trimmed beard and sharp hairstyle.

However, it seems netizens have already started leaking and predicting the story as well. Wild fan theories are flooding comment sections.

One user wrote, "Shahid will fool around with Kriti in the entire movie, and in the end, he will marry homely-looking Rashmika. Here, I have spoiled the climax for you guys."

Another comment, taking a quirky turn, read, "Rashmika will get a gender change operation and marry Kriti. BB3-style twist."

Mocking the constant leaks, a fan joked, "Poori movie maine Reddit pe hi dekh li hai."

The original Cocktail was a love triangle starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. The film was widely appreciated for its fresh take on friendship and romance.