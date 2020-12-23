It is never easy being a celebrity in our country which is obsessed with films. On top of that, if you happened to be one of the top filmy families, the paparazzi just never leaves you. While many celebs have accepted and welcomed this intrusion by the shutterbugs, many are still not comfortable with it. And one such celeb has been Jaya Bachchan.

Jaya Bachchan has always had a love-hate kind of equation with the paparazzi. Though the other members of the Bachchan family have been quite welcoming, Jaya has not been able to accept and adapt to this new style of celeb spotting. And we got a glimpse of it recently. Jaya Bachchan and grandson Agastya Nanda were seen exiting a mall recently. While Mrs Bachchan's chic style left us impressed, she wasn't too pleased to see the paparazzi waiting outside.

The incident happened when Jaya and Agastya left the showroom and headed down the stairs towards their car. Both, Jaya and Agastya were seen sporting their masks. At first, Jaya gave a hard stare to the camerapersons who were then seen asking each other to back away. However, when they didn't leave, Jaya was seen saying, "Sharm aani chahiye (you should be ashamed)". Soon after this, Jaya went and sat in her car.

It was on Koffee with Karan that Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan had opened up about Jaya's aversion to shutterbugs. They had revealed that Jaya feels it's a breach of her privacy and that she is also claustrophobic. Hence, she finds it unreasonable to pose for the paps. "She gets very claustrophobic when there are too many people around her. She also doesn't like it when people take her pictures without asking her. She comes from that school of thought," Shweta had said.

The brother-sister duo had also cracked a joke and said they hold hands and pray everytime to get out together fearing Jaya's anger towards the camerapersons. Not just that, the two had also said how Jaya has a moral problem with selfies and never likes taking them or being in them.