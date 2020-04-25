There was a time when Rekha and Amitabh were totally inseparable. Big B's wife Jaya Bachchan was trying out everything to keep Rekha away from Amitabh. Jaya was always portrayed as one of the star wives known to have an immense amount of patience when it came to handling husband Amitabh's love affair with Rekha. She was never seen or heard sobbing or letting her weak side reveal to the media, friends, or colleagues. But, there came a moment in her life when things went completely out of control and she could no more take the burden of Big B's relationship with Rekha.

Jaya Bachchan lost her cool and slapped Rekha

Producer Tito Tony was planning to cast Rekha and Amitabh together in his film 'Ram Balram'. As Jaya had some strong Bollywood connections she recommended, Tito Tony, to cast Zeenat Aman for the film. When Rekha came to know about her replacement she couldn't take it, she knew that producer Tito Tony would give her a deaf ear so she thought of taking this to the film's director Vijay Anand and convinced him to cast her in the movie.

Rekha was one of the top actresses of her time so when a star like Rekha approaching a director for work was definitely considered prestigious so Vijay Anand couldn't refuse Rekha but kept the ball in her court of convincing the producer Tito Tony. Rekha then offered Tito Tony an offer that no producer could ever reject. She decided to act for free in the movie.

The shooting of the film began. Jaya's anger knew no limit, she was tired of convincing Big B to not work in the film and had done everything possible to keep the two away but was unfortunate. One day Jaya suddenly landed on the sets of the film where she saw Rekha and Amitabh talking to each other privately. She couldn't take the sight and in the heat of the moment went in front of the two and slapped Rekha in front of Amitabh. The entire crew was shocked to witness the episode. Amitabh didn't wait on the sets for even a moment and left the place immediately.

Rekha and Jaya's relationship

Rekha and Jaya have always maintained a cordial relationship in public. Though the two have spoken about their relationship with Senior Bachchan, nothing ever came from Big B. Bachchan bahu Aishwarya shares a great bond with Rekha, which is not much preferred by the Bachchans.