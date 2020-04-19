Two yesteryear superstars falling madly in love, going to get married and having the perfect family. Sounds too good to be true, right? Well, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have had it all. Ever since they took a liking to each other (not exactly love at first sight for Big B), they have been together - in both good and bad times.

The power couple of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan- Jaya Bachchan's love story is no less than a movie. It is filled with love and compassion, hindrance of 'the other women', a couple fighting all the odds together and two beautiful children. Jaya Bachchan revealed in an interview that it was love at first sight for her when she met Amitabh on the sets of Guddi.

For Amitabh, it was love at first glance when he saw Jaya Bachchan's picture and felt the instant spark. Though the couple had one of the most romantic first meetings, Jaya Bachchan has gone on record to accept that Big B is not really romantic kind of person.

Big B is not romantic around Jaya Bachchan

On the show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, when the host asked Jaya Bachchan, 'Is He (Amitabh Bachchan) a romantic?' Jaya Bachchan bluntly said 'Not with me'. She went on to further add that "Maybe if he had a girlfriend, he would do that for her." When Simi asked was Big B romantic to her when she was his girlfriend, Jaya revealed that they hardly used to talk to each other while they were dating. Strange, right?

Amitabh has played a lot of romantic roles and his chemistry with various actresses, especially Rekha has been highly appreciated by the viewers, given the fact they were rumoured to be dating each other. It is hard to believe for a fan that an actor, who has aced so many romantic roles is not really romantic, in real life.

Strange, that a couple that has been giving out perfect relationship goals since ages and yet they are not the most romantic human beings around each other. Amitabh Bachchan disclosed that he has a secret way of showing affection towards his wife Jaya Bachchan which doesn't involve wine, flowers and going on one knee.

Big B revealed that he might not appreciate Jaya, when she looks beautiful, then and there but after a month or so, he compliments by saying, 'Why don't you wear that one? It looks good on you.'

We do not have the same interests: Big B and Jaya

It is always said that opposite attracts. Well in Big B's and Jaya Badhuri's case, it's absolutely true. The power couple of Bollywood also disclosed that they do not have the same interests, hobbies or they don't even hang out with the same people. Jaya Bachchan mockingly said that 'He doesn't like people.'

To this Shahenshah explained that although he likes some people, he doesn't like a lot of people. But the later disclosed that some of the things they best do are spending time with their children, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan. Now, isn't that sweet?

Watch the full interview, here: