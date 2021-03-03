Ajay Devgn was heckled by a farmer supporter in Mumbai. The actor was in his BMW when the incident happened. The unknown man who claimed to be a farmer's supporter accused him of not supporting the farmers. The man went on a rant and stopped the actor's car for nearly 15 minutes. Ajay was seen sitting uncomfortably and even folding his hands at one-point of time. The incident took place at film city in Goregaon.

The man was seen telling Devgn in Punjabi that he should be ashamed of himself. He added that Punjab has given Ajay Devgn food, he wears turbans in his movies but doesn't speak in favour of farmers. He also questioned why Devgn was not coming out of his car to talk to him or would he run over him. Ajay's bodyguards were seen trying to pacify the situation by speaking to the man but to no avail. The man continued his rant. A case has been registered over the incident.

Soon after Greta Thunberg and Rihanna had vpiced their opinion in suppprt of the ongoing farmers' protest, Ajay had also taken to social media to express his views. The actor had tweeted, "Don't fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. Its important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting."

As per reports, Ajay was on his way to shoot for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi when the incident occurred. The man was identified as Rajdeep Ramesh Singh. Singh was charged with sections 504 and 506 (ii) of IPC. He was arrested and later released on bail.

Not just Ajay Devgn, several celebs like Sachin Tendulkar, Lata Mangeshkar, Akshay Kumar and many others had urged the nation to not listen to foreign forces and remain united.