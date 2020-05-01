After the grand success of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge', both the actors became an idol couple for their fans. People wanted to see more of them together and their chemistry became the talk of the town.

While Kajol was dating Ajay Devgn at that point of time, the bond of Shah Rukh and Kajol became a factor of insecurity for Ajay. The friendship between the two DDLJ actors him quite uncomfortable.

It was then that a cold-war began between Ajay and Shah Rukh. It was shocking as despite having Kajol as the common link between both the legendary actors, the two have always decided to keep themselves at an arm's distance from each other.

In fact, the 'Singham' actor did not like the fact that DDLJ became a blockbuster movie.

Ajay Devgn's insecurity regarding Kajol and Shah Rukh

As per a report from Filmibeat, a source said, "People were talking less about Kajol's relationship with Ajay and more about her friendship with SRK. All this took a toll on Ajay who felt sidelined.''

The report further added that Ajay Devgn even asked Kajol to stop working with King Khan.

"He allegedly couldn't handle the pressure of everyone talking about the chemistry his competitor shared with the woman he was dating. He allegedly told her that she would have to stop working with Shahrukh," an insider informed Filmibeat.

Shah Rukh and Kajol's take on the issue:

When Shah Rukh Khan was asked to express his opinion on the same, he said, "I wouldn't really know if Ajay has put any condition. If Kajol doesn't work with me because Ajay does not want her to, I will respect it."

"But I don't really think this has happened. It's quite strange. If Gauri was an actress, I wouldn't tell her whom to work with and who not to," the Zero actor further added.

Furthermore, when Kajol was quizzed about the cold vibes between her husband and SRK in an interview, she had said, "If two people are not friends, that doesn't mean they are enemies. I have said this earlier also. Just because they don't party together and you don't see them clicking selfies, that doesn't mean that they hate each other or bad-mouth each other."

She continued, "Yes, Shahrukh is my friend and I have been very clear that my friends are mine and I have never imposed my friendships on Ajay and he has never done it either. We are both very clear about it. You need to give people that space."