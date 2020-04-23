Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, along with Aamir Khan, are the top three gems of Bollywood. The three Khans have reigned supreme in the industry, amassing immense love and respect from their fans.

While all three of them are legendary actors, the Jodi of Shah Rukh and Salman remains an iconic one since the days of Karan Arjun.

With that been said, Bhaijaan and King Khan have both had a tumultuous relationship in the past. They have seen their fair share of ups and downs.

Salman Khan's feud with Shah Rukh Khan

Actually the animosity between Shah Rukh and Salman started after and infamous fight at Katrina Kaif's birthday party 2008. Since then, the duo has on many occasions spoken about each other.

During one of his older interviews in 'Koffee With Karan', Bhaijaan spilt some beans on what exactly happened between the two Khans during Kat's birthday party. According to Salman, It was always him who took the initiative of sorting things up between the two.

He said, "There was never a war. Two guys got along fine, and one night they didn't get along. It was something that hurt me, he could have come the same night and finished it off. He chose not to and I thought to let it be."

Salman Khan also added that he was quite upset after Srk's interview in Koffee With Karan wherein the latter revealed that he usually passes by Bhaijaan's house but never thought of coming in.

"After that, he came on to your show. He spoke about that. He passes my house 4 or 5 times a day. Why this show, he could have come over to my house, rang the doorbell," added Salman in his interview on Karan's show.

"Even the earlier time, when we had an issue, it was me who went up to him and said forget it its all over. It was me. Perhaps, he didn't know what to expect from me. My reaction. Sohail also said this. I am ok with that," the 'Bharat' actor added further.

I thought we'd never be friends: Salman on Shah Rukh

However, the 54-year-old concluded by saying that he felt the pair of them would never have that bond they had while shooting for Karan Arjun. That Salman and Shah Rukh would not be best of friends anymore.

"He has got his own life, I've got my own life. I am 100% sure that we won't be best of friends again. There is a lot of respect that I've had for him and I've loved him over the years," were Bhaijaan's words.

Thank god, things didn't pan out that way and the duo have come a long way since that infamous fight. The bond between Shah Rukh and Salman has gotten much better, so much so that 'King Khan' recently lauded the latter for his new youtube channel.