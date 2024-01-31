Navya Naveli Nanda is back with another season of What The Hell Navya. And this time around, the conversations between her, granny Jaya Bachchan and mommy Shweta Bachchan are going to be even more entertaining. Navya's WTH show is coming back after a successful run of the first season. The trailer of the second season is now out and this is what it entails.

All about the trailer

"You know there is a term called 'Jaya-ing'," Navya tells Jaya Bachchan while Shweta Bachchan makes Jaya's angry face to demonstrate what it is. Jaya laughed and said "Oooh?" The two ladies then accuse Navya of talking like a 'duck' without 'taking a breath'. Jaya then pretends to flap wings like a duck, making funny sounds.

Jaya then goes on to tell Navya, "You people abuse a lot in conversations." Jaya further adds, "Romance is out of the window. After marriage, it will be out." To which, Shweta said, "But I know everything that's going on in my house." Jaya again, "Yeah yeah, you are sounding like somebody else we know."

Announcing the next season

"Thrilled to announce the return of 'What The Hell Navya' for its second season, and guess what? We're switching things up with a video format! This time, our conversations come to life, offering you a front-row seat to the unfiltered charm of our discussions. Join me, my mom and my nani for another season of laughter, relatable stories and the joy of shared experiences," Navya had said while announcing the second season of the show.

Jaya on child out of wedlock

Jaya Bachchan has made some shocking revelations and kept forth some totally unfiltered statements on the show. In one of the podcasts, the veteran actress had revealed that she doesn't mind anyone having a child out of a wedlock and even live ins. "I have no problem if you have a child without a marriage also, I really don't have a problem," she added.

Jaya also spoke about why physical attraction is important that an emotional one in a relationship. "People will find it objectionable coming from me but physical attraction and compatibility are also very important. Our times we couldn't experiment but today the generation does and why shouldn't they?" Jaya reasoned.