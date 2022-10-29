Jaya Bachchan has shared her mind and thoughts on how relationships should be like. The veteran actress has revealed that she doesn't mind anyone having a child out of a wedlock and even live ins. The Guddi actress was talking to her granddaughter on her podcast What The Hell Navya when she spoke at length about what makes a relationship work and last longer.

Jaya reasons

"I'm looking at it very clinically. Since there's a lack of that emotion, the romance today...I think you should marry your best friend. You should have a good friend, you should discuss and say, 'Maybe I'd like to have a child with you because I like you, I think you're nice, so let's get married because that's what society's saying'," she said.

Jaya's take on child without marriage

"I have no problem if you have a child without a marriage also, I really don't have a problem," she added. She also spoke about why physical attraction is important that an emotional one in a relationship. "People will find it objectionable coming from me but physical attraction and compatibility are also very important. Our times we couldn't experiment but today the generation does and why shouldn't they?" Jaya reasoned.