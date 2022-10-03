Jaya Bachchan recently appeared on granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast and made some interesting revelations. Talking about Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya revealed that he has become grumpier around her friends and finds excuses to leave the gathering. She also added that though that eases the situation when he leaves them alone.

Jaya Bachchan calls Big B "grumpy"

"Your nana is like, he is the grumpiest. He will say 'I have to go up, excuse me ladies. If you don't mind and something something. Actually, they are quite happy that he is not there," the Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham star said on the podcast. When Navya tried to reason and said that Amitabh's grand persona might make Jaya's friends "conscious", the veteran actress soon shot back. "Not conscious. They have known him for ages, but he has changed now. He is old also. You know you can be old old, and you can be old but not old," she added.

Mrs Bachchan not old - yet!

When Shweta Bachchan and Navya pulled Jaya's legs saying how she called herself "young", the Guddi actress said, "Come on, I am not (an old old person). I can sit and have a conversation with an 18-year-old."

A few days ago, Shweta had stressed on the fact that she would like her two children to always be financially independent as she was not. "Unfortunately, I am not financially independent and I'm not particularly an ambitious person and I make no bones about it. But that is not what I would want for my child," she told TOI.