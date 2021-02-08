Jaaved Jaaferi is one of the most respected names in the industry. Son of veteran actor Jagdeep, Jaaved has given Bollywood some of the most memorable characters. He might not be as active in the field as he was earlier, but his fan following keeps growing by the day.

Now, Jaaved Jaaferi's son has been making headlines too. Apart from his chiseled looks and acting, Meezaan makes news for being in a relationship with Amitabh Bachchan's grand daughter Navya Naveli.

Jaaved Jaferi recently opened up about Meezaan and Navya's affair rumours. Jaaved stressed on the fact that the two are just good friends. He told TOI, "People want content. Being good friends with somebody is considered to be something else always. These children have grown up together; my daughter and Navya have been friends since school. They have a common group of friends. Even Sara Ali Khan and Meezan were in the same school. They used to come home, hang around till 3 am. It is convenient to link them up as they are always together."

Further talking about being a strict father, Jaaferi said that he tried to give his children the best education and taken them to the best places. He added that his children always thought that he was strict but he wanted his children to learn and have strong value system. However, he feels, he could have given them a bit more time than he did.

Talking about his own clean image over the years, Jaaved Jaaferi told the daily that he never did anything that was controversial. He added that he never had an affair, he never reached sets drunk, he was never unprofessional, he never hit anyone so there was never any controversy around him. He further said that these days anything said on social media becomes a controversy which never used to happen earlier.