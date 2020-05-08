Even after several decades of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's marriage, the couple continues to give us major relationship goals. From Amitabh showering praises and love on Jaya on social media to Jaya speaking fondly about Big B at various events, the romance between the two seems as fresh as that of newlyweds.

It was their brief shooting for Guddi, from which Amitabh was later removed where the two met and fell-in-love. Prior to this, Amitabh had seen Jaya on a magazine cover and was mesmerized by her eyes. He felt, Jaya was the one he wanted in his life.

"I was introduced to him on the sets of Guddi. I was impressed by him and somewhat in awe as he was Harivanshrai Bachchan's son. I felt he was different, though people laughed at me when I said that. I expressed my feelings and said he's going to make it big, even though I was aware he wasn't the usual stereotype hero. I fell in love with him very soon," Jaya had said.

What was the reason?

When Jaya Bachchan, who was at the peak-of-her career tied-the-knot and within a few years, decided to bid adieu to the industry, Amitabh was cited as the reason behind her decision to exit. However, talking about whether it was his decision for Jaya to stop, Big B had said, "Every marriage is a challenge, and mine wasn't different.

One thing I find very admirable about Jaya is that she chose to give preference to home, not films. There was no obstacle from me ever, it was her decision." Jaya Bachchan herself had said that she felt the family was more important and she wanted to focus and devote more time on her children and hence decided to take a break.

The strong marriage

"Would I like to change anything about him? No. I am quite happy with the way he is. I love him the way he is. He is older now and not as fit, but he hasn't really changed. Every wife wishes that her husband was less busy. But I don't want him sitting at home telling me what to cook. I do definitely want him more at home to spend more time with me, with the children," Jaya had said in an old interview with Rediff.

"He can't make decisions easily and quickly. I have often wished he could because I am completely different. We never make decisions for each other. If it is a decision regarding the family, we sit down together and decide together. But individually, we take our own decisions," Jaya had further said.