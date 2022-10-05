Navya Naveli Nanda and Amitabh Bachchan recently made an appearance on a telethon where they spoke about reproductive health. Navya revealed that she talks to her grandfather, Amitabh Bachchan about periods and menstrual health and it is a conversation that should happen freely and openly in every household.

Navya's discussion with Amitabh Bachchan around menstruation

Navya Naveli Nanda said, "Menstruation has been a tabboo for a long time, but there has been progress. I'm sitting on stage today with my grandfather and talking about periods, that itself is a sign of progress."

"It's great that not just the women, but also the men have joined in this mission of making menstruation a destigmatised conversation. More importantly, at home, because change always begins at home. Women should feel comfortable about their own bodies at home before going out in society and talking about that," she told NDTV.

Navya calls out ingrained sexism

Navya has also been quite vocal about the sexism that exists in every household. She revealed in an interview how her mother expects her to play host and fetch things when guests come over but not the same expecations are catered towards her brother. She also strongly points out that this happens mainly in joint families where such responsibilites of managing the house or running the household are put on the women of the family.

"I have seen this happen at my home where if guests are over, my mother would always tell me to fetch something or the other. I have to play the host as opposed to my brother who could also be doing the same thing. So I think specially in homes where you live with joint families, that responsibility of learning how to run the house or learning how to take care of guests or learning how to play host is always somehow put on the daughter," she told SheThePeople.