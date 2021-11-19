Navya Naveli Nanda is reportedly more than just good friends with Siddhant Chaturvedi. Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya, was earlier rumooured to be dating Jaaved Jaaferi's son, Meezaan.

What led to the speculations of something brewing between Navya and Siddhant couldn't be established but the buzz has been gaining momentum on social media.

The report

A peepingmoon report stated that the two are quite fond of each other and are allegedly in a relationship. This comes after Meezaan and Navya have been rumoured to be going steady for the last two years. Jaaved Jaferi had recently opened up about Meezaan and Navya's affair rumour and said that they were just good friends since school days.

When Jaaved Jaferi opened up

"People want content. Being good friends with somebody is considered to be something else always. These children have grown up together; my daughter and Navya have been friends since school. They have a common group of friends.

Even Sara Ali Khan and Meezan were in the same school. They used to come home, hang around till 3 am. It is convenient to link them up as they are always together," Jaaved had told TOI.

Meezaan's honest confession

Meezaan, in an interview had revealed that it was awkward for him to visit Jalsa after the false reports of his link ups with Navya Naveli Nanda surfaced. He added that it was awkward for him to visit his own home too as his parents used to give the questioning looks.

"Honestly, me and Navya are really close friends and I think because of me, her name has come up in a lot of places and that is unfair. It's her private life. I don't want to include any of her family. It's really unfair to be talking about someone else at this point of time," he told ETimes.