Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is seriously in a tizzy. He wants to know what a "play date" is.

Siddhant took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph of himself shirtless and clad in blue pyjamas.

"PlayDate PlayDate kya hai!? Ye PlayDate #PlayDate?" Siddhant, who rose to fame as MC Sher in "Gully Boy", captioned the image.

A playdate, of course, usually refers to a social gathering for kids, so that they can come together and play or a hook-up friends with benefits.

Siddhant's friend and singer Armaan Malik took to the comment section and wrote: "Bro mere dimaag mein bhi atak gaya hai yeh wala gaana (The song is stuck in my head)."

Armaan was referring to the song "Ilu ilu", because Siddhant's post rhymed with that hit number from the 1991 hit, "Saudagar".

On the acting front, Siddhant will be seen in Yash Raj Films' "Bunty Aur Babli 2" and Karan Johar's untitled film.

In Johar's film directed by Shakun Batra, Siddhant teams up with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. "Bunty Aur Babli 2" casts him opposite debutant Mumbai girl Sharvari. The film is directed by Varun Sharma.

"Bunty Aur Bubli 2" also features Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in important roles. It is a sequel to the 2005 hit "Bunty Aur Babli", which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles.