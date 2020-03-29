Siddhant Chaturvedi became an overnight sensation after his stint in Gully Boy as MC Sher. The actor has garnered huge appreciation from the fans and is now monikered as the national crush of India.

The talented actor has always kept his heart on his sleeves. The flamboyant actor recently grabbed headlines when he spoke about Ananya Pandey's struggle and since then the poor girl became a but a joke and memers targeted her for the same.

Siddhant was the guest for this week's episode of Komal Natha's Starry Nights Gen Y.

The actor spoke his heart out giving prompt replies to rapid-fire from dating Alia Bhatt to marrying Kiara Advani. He also revealed how Shah Rukh Khan has inspired him.

Excerpts from the conversation

On Shah Rukh Khan

He is my biggest inspiration, and every boy used to look up to him. He was an outsider and he did it. However, I wasn't very vocal about this to my parents that I wanted to be an actor.

One line for each actor

Sara Ali Khan: It is not what you see, its what you feel

Janhvi Kapoor: Those eyes have a lot to say yet I keep them mute and the time will come when the world will know. I love her eyes

Anaya Pandey: She must be stressed these days

Lastly, if he had to Date, Marry, Stalk, Friendzone

Date: Alia Bhatt

Marry: Kiara Advani

Stalk: Sara Ali khan

Friendzone: Ananya Pandey

Business: Tara Sutaria, I think we can start a music company as she sings well.

He also opened up about the entire Ananya Pandey fiasco that the internet blew it out of proportion.

On nepotism

So I was the last one to speak nepotism and I just concluded so it was a conclusive statement. If you actually think about that line, it only implies the start-point and endpoint of the struggle. I guess the internet made a thing out of it. They made memes and edited it to make it look like I've got a thug life. But it was not meant to be taken like that.

For the unversed, Ananya had said in an interview that she had always wanted to be an actor and that just because her father is an actor she won't turn down offers because of that. She had further said,"My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on 'Koffee With Karan'. So, it's not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle."

On the work front, Siddhant will be seen with Deepika Padukone in an untitled film.