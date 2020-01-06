Siddhant Chaturvedi, who rose to fame with Gully Boy as the badass underground rapper MC Sher, has been trending on over the social media for his savage to Ananya Panday on nepotism. "Jaha humare sapne pure hote hai, waha se inki struggle shuru hoti hai," Siddhant replied to Ananya's struggle story explaining how her father Chunkey Panday never worked with Dharma Productions or went on Koffee With Karan. And once again, Siddhant has grabbed the much needed attention for his reply to a troll who threatened to kill him for romancing Deepika Padukone in his upcoming film.

Being the recipient of all the praise and appreciation for his work in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, Siddhant bagged an opportunity to work with Deepika Padukone in Shakun Batra's next. He has been romantically paired opposite the Chhapaak actress. However, a social media user was unhappy with Siddhant being able to romance Deepika in the film.

"Bhai mai tera khoon kar dunga ab. Tujhe Deepika ko romance karne ka moka mil gaya. (I will murder you now. You had the opportunity to romance Deepika)," the user threatened Siddhant on social media. However, what caught everyone's attention was Siddhant Chaturvedi's ferocious reply to the threat which reads, "Theek hai, kya karu yaar? Ek baar kar lenge romance, fir khoon kar dena mera tu hi. Uske baad mai aise hi mar jaunga romance karte karte unko (What can I do? Let me romance her, then you can kill me. As it is, I'll die (in happiness) while I'm romancing her)."

This particular incident reminded us of that one scene in Gully Boy wherein Siddhant aka MC Sher shuts down a troll who criticises the music of his newly uploaded song on YouTube. Well, it looks like, not just in reel life but Siddhant knows how to effectively handle the trolls with his wit and sarcasm in real life as well.