Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan got married to her long-term boyfriend in Udaipur. The four-day pre-wedding festivities were attended by Khan's close friends and family members. After the grand dreamy wedding, Aamir Khan hosted a reception party for Bollywood stars in Mumbai on Saturday, that is January 13, 2024. Who's who from the B-town attended the bash dressed in their best ethnic outfits and added glamour to the star-studded night.

Jaya Bachchan schools paps for asking her to pose at Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's reception

Veteran stars Rekha, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Ranbir Kapoor, Saira Banu, and Katrina Kaif among others looked ethereal in traditional outfits.

Aamir Khan posed with newlyweds Ira Khan and Nupur.

On Saturday evening too, at Aamir Khan's daughter Ira's wedding reception in Mumbai, Jaya who was accompanied by her daughter Shweta Bachchan, arrived for the big bash. When the photographers requested her to pose at a specific spot on the red carpet, Jaya told them not to give her directions. When Shweta tried to pose with her and Sonali Bendre, Jaya walked off.

Jaya said, "Don't tell me first, second."

Shweta then called Jaya Bachchan and later in the end all three posed for the picture.

Jaya added, "Kya idhar angle humko sikha rahe hai..." ( They are teaching me angles),

And she then smiled one last time at the cameras before she walked away.

A user said, "Shweta was so embarrassed."

Another user mentioned, "Why is she behaving this rude.."

The third user, "When her daughter can't stand her for her tantrum. She made a face at one point. Thinking why I came with her.."

Celebs at Ira and Nupur's

Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kangana Ranaut, Farhan Akhtar, and Katrina Kaif, among others also made sure to put their best foot forward as they reached the reception venue.

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani arrived with his wife Nita Ambani for the wedding reception of Aamir Khan's daughter. The couple twinned in black.

Salman Khan joked with paps. When paps said, "Salman sir, aage," the star replied, "Aage nahi peeche." He then smiled and left for the reception.

Kangana Ranaut dolled up in a pretty lehenga. The actor posed for the shutterbugs and was heard saying 'Jai Shree Ram.'

Meanwhile, during Koffee With Karan Neetu Kapoor revealed why Jaya Bachchan speaks rudely with paps.

Jaya often hits the headlines for being rude to photographers taking her pictures at events. Neetu, who has a very good rapport with the paps, said that Jaya might be doing it on purpose. Neetu said, "I feel Jaya ji does it on purpose. She did it once and now she does it on purpose. She is not like that. She is so lovely." Karan said, "I think they (paps) also enjoy it." Neetu replied, "They enjoy it, she enjoys it."

