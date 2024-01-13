Actor Kangana Ranaut is often seen sharing her two cents on every given topic, be it political, films or the recent one Bigg Boss 17. The queen of Bollywood is unabashed, unfiltered and highly opinionated.

Kangana was spotted holding hands with a mystery man in the city

The actor has always been taking a sly dig at Bollywood couples. Especially, Ranbir and Alia's martial life. Recently, Kangana made headlines as she was spotted with a mystery man holding hands. Her recent spotting has certainly raised eyebrows.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, a paparazzo account posted a photo of Kangana looking gorgeous as ever as she exited the salon.

What raised eyebrows was Kangana was seen holding a foreigner's hand while exiting.

Netizens react

Netizens soon jumped to the conclusion that she was seemingly dating him and they could be in a relationship.

A user mentioned, "She has tried to find Hritik lookalike.."

Another mentioned, "It took her a long time to find someone who looks like Hrithik but she failed..."

The third user averred, "Happy for Kangana..."

However, the actor hasn't spoken about who is the guy whom she is holding hands with.

Meanwhile, her love life has grabbed headlines time and again. It has been widely reported that Kangana has an affair with Hrithik Roshan and even claimed the two had been to Paris together.

Their alleged romance brewed during the film 'Krrish 2'. The love story turns volatile when the two actors end up filing complaints against one another.

The feud between Kangana and Hrithik over their alleged romantic relationship went sour as Kangana went all out and exposed personal details about her relationship. She insists that she was in a relationship with the actor at one point, despite his continued denial that he ever had an affair with the actress.

And now with the mystery guy in her life, netizens have come up with all theories.

About Kangana and Hrithik's alleged affair

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is dating Saba Azad and recently he was spotted with her and her two sons at an airport.

Last year, speaking with the news agency ANI, Kangana had opened up about her marriage. She had said, "There's a time for everything and if that time has to come in my life then it will come. I do want to get married and have my own family... but, at the right time it will happen."

In 2021, speaking with Times Now, Kangana had said, "I definitely want to be married and have babies. I see myself as a mother five years down the line and as a wife...There is no such place in love but yes, kind of. Let's move on. You will know. Very soon."

Work front

Kangana Ranaut is now directing and acting in her own film, 'Emergency'. In the film, Kangana plays the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.