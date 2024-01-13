Bigg Boss 17 is nearing its finale and with each passing day, viewers are witnessing major twists and turns. From aggression, fights, abuses, physical altercations and much more. The inmates are going through turbulent times inside the house.

The start of the week saw family members of the housemates entering the show and also staying for a day. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's mothers were inside the house. Munawar's sister was also seen entering the house.

Ayesha claims Munawar of using her

In the promo clips that have gone viral shows, Ayesha Khan who entered the show for Munawar and to expose him claimed that he had double-dated her. She also levelled lewd charges on him.

Earlier when Ankita opened up about her breakup with Sushant, Ankita told Munawar on the show, "Wo ek dum ek raat mein gayab ho gaya. Success mil rahi thi toh log uske kaan bhar rahe the (He suddenly disappeared. He was getting success so people were trying to manipulate him)."

Ankita revealed that Sushant never really gave her any explanation for their breakup.

Ankita further said that after she parted ways with Sushant, it took her two and a half years to move on. She claimed that even though Sushant had moved on after their breakup, she could not imagine herself dating somebody else for a long time.

Karan Johar steps in as host for this Weekend Ka Vaar

Salman Khan will be skipping this Weekend Ka Vaar episode and Karan Johar will be once again stepping in to host the season.

The drama inside the BB 17 house intensified as Ayesha accused and exposed Munawar's personal life, Ankita's mother-in-law slammed Ankita for kicking her husband and Vicky's father called her mother and questioned her mother whether she kicked her deceased husband ever. This didn't go down well with Ankita and she requested her mother-in-law to not involve her family members.

Karan Johar schooled Vicky and asked him to support his wife and back her.

On the other hand, Karan also stood for Munawar who has become a topic of discussion as his personal life is all over social media after Ayesha accused him of using him to send a marriage proposal to a girl.

Karan Johar says, "Isha you told Munawar has he has used and thrown several girls.." He then reminds her of her past.."

Breaking #WeekendKaVaar #KaranJohar Blasts on #AyeshaKhan for exposing personal life of #MunawaraFaruqui to the public on national platform, Karan said you did all this just for NOMINATION? — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 11, 2024

Karan Johar then reprimands Isha for interfering in Munawar's personal life. He says, "Isha mein innocence ki acting samjahta hoon aur actual innocence ko bhi samjahta hoon( I am a director, and I understand the difference between what is actual innocence and what is acting).

He then says, "Isn't it double standards, bloody hell double standards."

Karan Johar will also be seen blasting Ayesha Khan for exposing the personal life of Munawar Faruqui to the public on a national platform. In addition to that, Karan Johar will also be reportedly asking Ayesha Khan if she did all this jus

Celebs have come out in support of Munawar.