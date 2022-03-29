Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffar rules the internet and has become a social media sensation recently. He has earned the reputation of being extremely honest, but with a lot of sarcasm and wit in it. Also, his regular banter with former England skipper Michael Vaughan is something that is closely followed and frequently written about. The duo has been involved in pulling their legs on Twitter quite often, and some similar Twitter banter was visible as the England men's team surrendered the three-match Test series 1-0 to West Indies.

The Joe Root-led side was thrashed emphatically by 10 wickets as the batters found themselves clueless in front of an inspiring bowling performance from the West Indies. The defeat meant England lost the series 1-0 under the leadership of skipper Joe Root and were pushed to the bottom spot on the World Test Championship points table.

With just 1 win in last 17 Tests, not surprised you have given up on the men's team Michael ? #WIvENG #IPL2022 https://t.co/xXNO71RmeR — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 28, 2022

England earned massive criticism from all corners of the cricketing world after a humiliating loss, and amongst them was former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer. Jaffer wasted no time in reminding the former England skipper that the extras the team received in 2021 so far were more than any England batter's run-tally for the year. Only Joe Root and Rory Burns have scored more. Jaffer shared a post that showed Root topped the England player's charts with most runs last year, followed by Rory Burns.

But what amazed everyone was the fact that the extras the team received in the course of the entire 2021 year were more than any England batter except the two mentioned. However, Vaughan didn't miss the opportunity to pull Jaffer's leg as he took a sly dig at the Indian for being eliminated from the women's World Cup campaign.

Wasim .. At the moment we are focusing on the Womens World Cup semis .. !!! ?? https://t.co/ubwxORXKBU — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 27, 2022

Vaughan re-shared Jaffer's post and wrote, "Wasim. Currently, we are focusing on the Women's World Cup semis." Notably, England women qualified for the semi-finals of the World Cup and will lock horns with the mighty South African Women on March 31st at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.