Indian Women have been knocked out of the Women's World Cup 2022 after getting defeated by South African Women by 8-wickets in one of the most thrilling contests of the tournament. The match, which saw the best of allrounder Harmanpreet Kaur, who picked two wickets with the ball, caused three-run outs and scored 42 while batting the first innings of the game. However, South African batters held their nerve till the end and pulled off a stunning victory on the last ball to spoil India's hope in the ICC tournament.

Update: India’s campaign in the #CWC22 comes to an end. South Africa needed 1 off the final ball and managed to score the winning run.



Earlier, India put on competitive total onboard on the back of Smriti Mandhana (71 off 84), Shafali Verma (53 off 46), Mithali Raj (68 off 84), and Harmanpreet Kaur (48 off 57). At the same time, Masabata Klaas and Shabnam S Ismail picked two wickets each for South Africa. However, Harmanpreet Kaur single-handedly dismissed half-of-the South African batters and returned to the Pavillion. She inflicted Lizelle Lee's wicket with a spectacular piece of fielding and throwing direct-hit to dislodged stumps at the keeper's end. Later, she proved her brilliance with the bowl as she stunned inform Laura Wolvaardt with a turn in 28th over of the game. Kaur also hunted down south African skipper Sune Luus in 37th over by trapping her leg-before wicket.

Heartbreak for India as South Africa seal a thrilling victory on the last ball ?#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/mrOzp6Fmmc — ICC (@ICC) March 27, 2022

It wasn't just the no ball which cost India the game today but sometimes an inch costs moments that takes decades to achieve and are possibly once in a lifetime achievement for many players. Disappointing end to India's campaign #IndvSA #cwc22 pic.twitter.com/2DzerovJD1 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 27, 2022

Kaur continued her brilliance in the game towards the second half of the second innings as well, as she dismissed Marizanne Kapp and Trisha Chetty at the end to put India in a commanding position. While Indian bowlers were firming their grip in the match by dismissing South African batters at regular intervals, Deepti Sharma overstepped in the last over, which rescued tailender du Preez from losing her wicket. An unfortunate turn of events for India came in the 50th over of the match when South Africa needed just two runs off two balls. Deepti Sharma, who is bowling the fifth delivery of the over, tossed the ball on the off-side, to which du Preez dragged the ball to long-on where Kaur was waiting to assist yet another wicket.

Kaur took an easy catch, and while the players along with coaching staff in the dressing room, the onfield umpire paused the celebration as she gestured for a no-ball. Indians were shocked, surprised and heartbroken as they missed their chance to firm their grip in the match, while South Africans took a sigh of relief as they got an automatic one run and free-hit to finish the game. The next delivery did what was least expected from Indian fans as Preez whipped the ball past mid-wicket to finalise their birth in semi-finals.

Now, South Africa will face defending champions in the second semi-finals, while West Indies, who has automatically qualified after India's loss, will face mighty Australians in the first semi-finals of World Cup.