One of Bollywood's most brilliant and talented actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui celebrates his 46th birthday today. Nawaz is truly a gem for Indian cinema because of his realistic acting and has given some masterpiece performances in movies like Manjhi, Raman Raghav 2.0, Badlapur, Gangs Of Wasseypur so on.

Also one of his most renowned characters that would always be remembered is none other Ganesh Gaitonde from Sacred Games which gave Nawaz a new identity in Bollywood.

However, even after being a magnificent actor in reel life, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's real-life has been full of controversies and challenges. One such controversy was when he became a victim of Rishi Kapoor's anger.

When Rishi Kapoor slammed Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Actually, it so happened that Nawazuddin Siddiqui made a comment on romantic actors that they just run around the trees and called them 'clinched'. This made Rishi Kapoor quite upset and annoyed which later on turned into a spat between the two.

The late actor lashed out at Nawazuddin in one of his interviews, saying, "I have read that some actor named Nawazuddin said that romantic heroes just run around trees! It is difficult to bloody sing songs and romance the heroine. How could he say such a thing?"

Later on, Nawaz clarifying his stance said that he has been misunderstood. He said, "What I meant was that when you do the same thing over and over again, for 30 to 40 years, it becomes easy to follow the same format."

"Ek hi tarah ka romance... it is all so cliched. In real life, we see hundreds of romantic couples hanging out at railway stations, bus-stops and other public places.. each one has a different story to tell, it can get complex," added Nawaz further.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui an average actor: Rishi Kapoor

But Rishi Kapoor did not stop there and went on to call Nawazuddin an average actor.

"You (Nawazuddin) haven't done it (running around trees) in your life; neither will you get a chance to do it. And you aren't capable of doing it either. You don't have the image; you don't have the talent," Rishi Ji was quoted as saying by Times of India.

However, the 46-year-old actor took senior Kapoor's word sportingly and said that he is a big fan of Rishi Kapoor, it was a compliment for him.

"He can't say that I will improve myself. If I had to romance in a film, I will do it differently, whether it works or not. I will discover myself; I will explore. There are many interesting ways of doing it." He adds, "I respect Rishi Kapoor, I am his big fan. If he feels I am an average actor, it is a compliment. Actually, I am below average. He is extremely talented, and I am still trying to be an actor," said Nawaz.

As fate would have it, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's birthday has come in such a time, when his marriage is one the verge of ending. His wife Aaliya has sent a divorce notice to the actor, recently, who is under quarantine currently, after traveling to his home town in Uttar Pradesh.