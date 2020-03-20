In the midst of the bizarre coronavirus pandemic scenario, this orangutan comes to win the handwashing game on the internet.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has put mankind in a situation never before, measures of strict personal hygiene and social distancing are asked to be followed. Hands are to be regularly cleaned using soap and water and then to be sanitised with a good sanitiser following its proper procedures.

Cinta takes over the internet

In the 20-second long video clip that has gone viral across the social media and the internet, Cinta, a female orangutan, who is based out of Indonesia's Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation facilities, rubs her palms repeatedly and thoroughly, much as human beings would do. She can be seen washing her hands in a pond, along with a few forest officials.

Cinta was rescued by the foundation when she was only four months old and is featured in the Orangutan Jungle School TV show. The Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to the conservation of the Bornean orangutan and its habitat. Established in 1991, the foundation is currently taking care of almost 650 animals with the help of some 400 states.

Importance of personal hygiene

Just as health advisories on handwashing started doing some interesting rounds on it to catch the public's attention, people have also started using it to make quirky songs out if it. In Vietnam, they are using music to teach just why handwashing is so important, in its right way.

More cases of COVID-19 gets reported

With more than 1,38,000 coronavirus-positive cases reported across the world and over 4,900 lives claimed,the whole world now comes forward with their bit to stop the novel virus from spreading further. Social distancing and hand washing are now the most important steps in halting the spread.

Meanwhile, in India, a 34-year-old soldier has tested positive for Coronavirus in Leh, after which the Ministry of Home Affairs asked the Central Armed Police Forces to discourage personnel from taking leaves. The troops are also advised to avoid travelling through bus, train or aeroplane, both domestically and internationally. The CRPF anniversary function, which was to be held today, has been postponed in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.