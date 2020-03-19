In an innovative video shared by a Pakistani journalist, Ansar Abbasi on Twitter on Thursday, March 19, features Pakistan's Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad Naveed Shahzad singing the tunes of a song from 2003's Chalte Chalte, that featured Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

In the grim of the coronavirus outbreak, the bureaucrat's novel idea to educate the masses on how to contain the disease is simple yet vital.

Video becomes an instant hit

The video has soon turned a wildfire in the social media platform with almost over 1.17 lakh views, 1,800 likes, and more than 5,500 likes. "I'm really impressed by his message. My kids are listening to him again and again and this is the best way to give this message to kids and young people," comments a user.

Shahzad's lyrics for the famous song goes singing on advocating the people to avoiding public gatherings, handshakes, and hug. He also requests melodiously to greet people from a distance and not to panic in this situation but to come together and fight against it by washing your hands regularly and following other preventive measures.

On the other hand, Pakistan has currently reported 307 cases with two lives claimed by the deadly virus.