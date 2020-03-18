The Kerala police have now stirred the social media amid the scathing coronavirus fear with an experimental and inventive video that shows the uniformed cops dancing together, showing the right way to wash your hands during the outbreak.

The state police authority has come up with a 1:04-second clip highlighting the importance of washing hands as the key to fighting coronavirus (COVID-19) is to wash hands with soap regularly so as to avoid the infection and further spread.

The 'handwash dance'

The fun video features six policemen wearing face masks while showing ways to wash hands and getting rid of the germs. The video that triggers a good laugh, has become an instant hit among the netizens. It is indeed funny to see cops wearing masks, dancing and giving steps for washing hands. The video uploaded on Tuesday has gone viral on Facebook with thousands of likes and shares since then.

The video is shared by the State Police Media Centre Kerala and the cops dance to the recent hit song 'Kalakkatha' from the movie 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum.'

Kerala tops the Coronavirus chart in the country

Kerala has reported a total of 24 positive cases for coronavirus, with a good number of people returning home getting cured and testing negative.

The novel Coronavirus or COVID-19 has been declared a pandemic by the WHO. With China's Wuhan city being the epicentre, the disease has caused over 7000 deaths and affected over 1,75,530 people in 145 countries.

Watch the viral handwash dance: