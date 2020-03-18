An Army soldier from Ladakh Scouts has been tested positive for the coronavirus or COVID-19. This is the first case of coronavirus in the Indian Army. The jawan's father, who has a travel history to Iran, has also tested positive.

Iran is one of the hardest-hit nations where more than eight per cent of lawmakers are infected by the deadly coronavirus. The Army soldier and his father are undergoing treatment, while other members of their family have been put in quarantine.

Jawan's father had tested positive for the coronavirus on March 6, following which his family was put in a quarantine facility. Although, he rejoined the duty from leave, who was isolated as a precautionary measure. On March 16, he too was found to have contracted the virus, probably from his father. Both the jawan and his father are currently lodged at the SNM hospital.

India positive cases rise to 148, death count at 3

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India has gone up to 148, according to the health ministry. The number of fatalities due to the Covid-19 in India has also gone up to three with a Mumbai man being the latest casualty.

A state-wise data, compiled Tuesday on the ministry's website showed that Maharashtra continues to top the chart with the most number of cases — 39, followed by Kerala, as per the health officials. Of the total number of coronavirus positive cases in India, at least 17 are foreign nationals.

So far, a total of 13 patients, including three in Rajasthan, have recovered and discharged from hospitals. Besides, the ministry said that as many as 12,76,046 passengers were screened at various airports across the country.