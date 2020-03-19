Coronavirus pandemic has a global impact and not just on health, but also on the trade and other affairs. Social distancing is highly recommended by health experts, and governments have ordered companies to allow their employees to work from home and even urged people to avoid unnecessary travels. In this time of self-isolation and quarantine, it goes without saying that going on dates isn't wise. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, a lot of companies have come forward and expressed their views, but Tinder's take on dating and social distancing is by far the best.

In a series of posts on Instagram, Tinder India shared some light-hearted posts that can bring a smile on our faces in these tense times. The popular dating app, which has 7.5 million users in India, has shared hilarious posts on dating from home, social distancing and more.

Check out these posts from Tinder India below:

Dating amid coronavirus fears

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Tinder had also pointed out some important tips on how to stay protected. "Tinder is a great place to meet new people. While we want you to continue to have fun, protecting yourself from the coronavirus is more important. Here are some tips to keep in mind: Wash your hands frequently, carry hand sanitizer, avoid touching your face, maintain social distancing in public gatherings," the company said.

Tinder had put a swipe button to the World Health Organizations' guidance on social distancing to convey the important guidelines.

Not just Tinder, other dating apps, Hinge and Bumble also did their bit to encourage social distancing even if it is against the whole concept of meeting new people through these services.