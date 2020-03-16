When it is time for self-isolation and quarantine; Bumble and Tinder have come out telling lonely folks out there to take extra precautions while hooking up during the coronavirus scare that has gripped the entire world.

Tinder is telling its users around the world about the dangers associated with meeting up or hooking up during the coronavirus pandemic and an in-app notice is circulated for the users.

But if Bumble, Hinge and Tinder are taken together; very little has been said by these hook-up platforms about how to date differently through their apps right now.

Dating amid coronavirus fears

According to a survey, over 90 per cent of Americans are dating normally during the coronavirus. However, there is guidance on the coronavirus pandemic in a way that the users do not get scared during this 'isolation' phase.

The guidance, however, reminds the lonely folks to use protection, which in today's world means washing hands, carrying sanitizers, covering mouth during sneezing and coughing and maintaining 'social distance' and not touching faces, even if the date is 'hot'.

Tinder even put a swipe button to the World Health Organizations' guidance on social distancing at this time of the coronavirus.

Tinder in its swiping app wrote, "Tinder is a great place to meet new people. While we want you to continue to have fun, protecting yourself from the coronavirus is more important. Here are some tips to keep in mind: Wash your hands frequently, carry hand sanitizer, avoid touching your face, maintain social distancing in public gatherings."

Bumble has its customer service teams in place and are directing users to WHO and CDC sites for getting the latest info on coronavirus. Bumble also reminds that a video chat or a phone call can also make you get to know someone when you are under lockdown.

A lot of people will get bored staying home but isn't this what we really wanted for some time now with constant complains about too much work and no time for home and hope users across the world 'chill' for some time and get to know themselves better.