Dating app Tinder is in hot water after a former female executive sued the company and its former CEO due to an alleged sexual assault on her at a party. Apparently, the woman lost her job after she filed a complaint against the accused.

In 2016, Gregory Blatt, the then CEO of Match Group and Tinder CEO, had made untoward advances at Rosette Pambakian, as she recalls in her lawsuit which was filed on Monday. The incident happened during a holiday party at a hotel in Los Angeles.

Pambakian went on to explain how she tried to get away from Blatt. The lawsuit goes on to state that Blatt had later gone up to the room and forcefully kissed and groped Pambakian. The witnesses to the entire incident were Pambakian's two colleagues, including Blatt's executive assistant.

"The company owned by IAC/InterActiveCorp, which is controlled by media mogul Barry Diller, conducted a sham investigation that concluded the behaviour was consensual cuddling," Pambakian's lawyers were quoted as saying by Associated Press.

Match Group refuted the claims. A statement from the board read that saying that an investigation found her violating company policy and her lay off was because of that and not her complaint against Blatt.

In addition to this, Pambakian and other executives had sued Match and IAC for $2 billion for allegedly withholding money from them by manipulating financial information in order to create a low estimate of Tinder's value. Blatt's sexual misconduct was also added in this lawsuit.