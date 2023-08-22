Rohit Shetty has asked Archana Gautam to leave Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The director-cum-host asked the former Bigg Boss contestant to leave the show owing to breaking a major rule. Rohit revealed receiving a complaint from the KKK 13 crew of Archana asking for a kiss and with this, Shetty asked Gautam to leave the show. Archana was seen breaking down in tears and saying that she has been framed.

What went down

The entertainment quotient of the show is at an all time high. And, this seems like another one of Rohit's pranks that Archana failed to understand. A promo of the upcoming episode shows Rohit Shetty revealing that an unfortunate incident has happened with Archana owing to which, she will have to leave the show.

Archana breaks down

Rohit revealed that Archana asked one of the crew members to shoot a reel with her and even asked him to kiss her. The crew member then comes and says that she wants to kiss me. This leaves Archana breaking down and saying that he asked her to kiss and make a reel instead. She added that she was being framed. The other contestants were left in a state of shock.

Prank or reality?

Some were even seen comforting Archana when Rohit Shetty breaks the news to her that she can't continue owing to the rules. A heart-broken and teary-eyed Archana is then seen leaving the sets. However, going by the track record, this seems to be another one of Rohit Shetty's pranks on the actress.

Aishwarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare, Arjit Taneja, Anjum Fakih, Dino James, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Rohit Roy, Daisy Shah, Rashmeet Kaur, and Soundous Moufakir are the contestants on the show this year.