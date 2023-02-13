Bigg Boss 16 has finally come to an end with Altaf Tadavi aka MC Stan lifting the winner's trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 31,80,000 and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. Shiv Thakare was announced as the runner-up of the season, while Priyanka Chahar Choudhary bagged the third spot, Archana Gautam was voted out at the fourth spot, and Shalin Bhanot left the house being in the fifth position.

Shalin Bhanot bags new show

Well, while many people may feel bad for the other finalists, Shalin Bhanot's fans are extremely happy as the actor has been offered a new show by eminent producer Ekta Kapoor to the play the lead role of her upcoming show 'Beqaboo'. According to reports, Ekta is all set to remake the popular fantasy film 'Beauty and the Beast' in Hindi and Shalin will be seen playing the lead role in the fantasy show.

Earlier, Shalin Bhanot was also introduced by Rohit Shetty as the season 13 debutant of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' in the episode before grand finale. Rohit, who is the host 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', made an appearance at the Bigg Boss house in the latest episode and the then top 5 contestants, MC Stan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot, were asked to perform tasks for the upcoming season of the show.

The contestants had to perform difficult stunts such as under-water task, electric shock stunt, bicycle stunts and several others. While all the contestants did their best, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot battled against one another in the final stunt. Shalin performed the stunt in 30 seconds, compared to Priyanka's 1 minute and 30 seconds.

Actor declines Rohit Shetty's offer for KKK 13

However, when Shalin was introduced as the first contestant of the upcoming 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' season, he said, "Sir I will not be able to do Khatron Ke Khiladi. This was my audition to act in your movie." In response, Rohit replied, "Will have to do Khatron Ke Khiladi first, then the movie."

Shalin also said that he is quite scared of electric currents and reptiles a lot and won't be able to do the show. However, now, that actor has been offered a new show by Ekta Kapoor fans wonder if that was the reason why Shalin refused Rohit's offer to participate in KKK 13.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty has already announced before leaving the BB house that more than one Bigg Boss 16 contestant would take part in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'. If reports are to believed, Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be roped in for the upcoming stunt-based reality show. However, there is no official confirmation.