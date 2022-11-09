Bigg Boss 16 is getting dramatic day by day. Each day there is a new task and inmates get into a heated verbal argument. However, there are certain things that are against the Bigg Boss policies, is whatever the reason, the contestant can't get into physical abuse. However, things took a nasty turn in BB's house when one of the contestants Archana Gautam entered into a verbal spat, which eventually led to a physical fight with Shiv Thakare. This has led to a shocking twist in the show, Archana Gautam has reportedly been evicted from Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 16.

Archana Gautam eliminated after hitting Shiv Thakare

As per reports, Archana's anger was uncontrollable and the inmates saw the worst side of her. She got into a verbal spat with Shiv Thakare, which turned into a physical fight eventually, the norms of the house did not accept her behaviour and immediately Bigg Boss confronted Archana for getting physical with Shiv and expelled her from the show.

Breaking #BiggBoss16#ArchanaGautam is eliminated for being physical with #Shivthakare,



Shiv appealed #BiggBoss which was supported by #SoundaryaSharma for elimination. She got eliminated at 3AM — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) November 9, 2022

This isn't the first time Archana has entered into a heated argument in the house, she has constantly been engaging in a massive fight with the captain and contestant of the house Abdu.

When banku said "shabdh log bhul jate hai, action yaad rakhte hai" this is what he meant ? ankhudi giving right advices

Take a look at how the audience has taken Archana's expel from the house.

Archana gautam was a strong player..abdu,sajid and shiv teeno ko mor banana tha...big boss biased show..trp khatam, tata ,bye bye #BiggBoss16. #Archanagautam come back

Archana Gautam: Tomorrow, I show you one thing



Abdu Rozik replied, "I show you two things,"#BiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 6, 2022

When Abdu and Archana fought!

In the promo shared by Colors TV, Archana was seen shouting, "Nimrit is sleeping. Captain?"

#ArchanaGautamm archana exposing how abdu got attached to nimrit by everyone hyping them up, and now abdu thinks nimrit is his gf in the house & she's using that for her benefit



pic.twitter.com/BwHAckEm2O — Archana Gautam (@archnagautam100) November 6, 2022

Abdu reacted to Archana's complaint, Abdu made a gesture of crushing her zabaan (tongue) in between his hands, "Zabaan like this no... zabaan cut..." he then said, "How did Bigg Boss bring you into this house?" Archana started clapping, after which, Abdu called her 'stupid'. "A guest should be welcomed for how many days? It has been a month already, " Archana said in Hindi.

The nominated contestants this week are:

This week's nominated contestants are Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Gori Nagori, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.