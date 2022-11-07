After the intense and heated atmosphere during Weekend Ka Vaar, the fun and frolic atmosphere is back in Bigg Boss 16. Co-contestants are trying to hook up and gain as much attention as possible with the chemistry inside the house. However, audiences find some of them fake; for some, they want to start dating, for instance, Priyanka and Ankit.

Gautam Vig-Soundarya Sharma kiss each other; Abdu Rozik-Shiv Thakare mock their romantic moments [Watch]

As per the latest promo shared by Colors TV, Soundarya Sharma and Gautam Vig are seen getting cosy with each other. Contestants Abdu Rozik and Shiv recreate will recreate how they romantically talk.

Shiv tells Abdu, "Tu kya haas raha hai, (Why are you laughing.) To which, Abdu looks at them and makes kissing hand gestures." Shiv and Abdu start mocking Gautam and Soundarya's lovey-dovey romance.

Shiv also calls Abdu baby and tells him to eat. While recreating the scenes, Abdu shies away and says, "This is a reality show, I am shy, go.. my father and mother are listening."

Watch the cute bromance between Abdu and Shiv and the kiss of love between Gautam and Soundarya.

Fans started trending #Shibdu

A fan said, "This really cracked me up Iss season me tasks na ke barabar hai and mostly yahi sab hai dikhate hai toh #shibdu ka gharke andar live roast karna Banta toh hai "

Fans also loved seeing Abdu and Shiv enacting romantic scenes.

Contestants in the house

Meanwhile, the contestants inside the house are Gautam Vig, Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, MC Stan, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gori Nagori, and Tina Datta among others. Sreejita De and Manya Singh have been evicted from the show.