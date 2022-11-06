Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik is everyone's favourite contestant, not just is he loved by his co-contestants and has a huge fan following outside BB house.

Even the celebrities who have visited the house as guests love and admire the 18-year-old singer from Tajikistan. However, there are times when netizens aren't happy with Abdu's actions and choice of words. In fact, Abdu's one statement didn't go down well with the netizens.

Bigg Boss 16 fans brutally slam Abdu for saying Sumbul looks like a man

It all happened during a conversation between Abdu, Sajid, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sajid asked Abdu if Nimrit is as beautiful as Sumbul, to which Abdu laughed it out and said 'she like men' meaning she looks like a man. Immediately, Nimrit asked him not to say something like this while Sajid laughed it off.

Sumbul's fans called him out for his words. A user also pointed out how he has said things about Ankit Gupta, and now he's talking about Sumbul.

Who looks like men? Wat is wrong with this guy? — bigg_boss22 (@biggboss2244) November 4, 2022

He is calling Sumbul a man , what if anyone laugh at him for his height and personality. He is all acting for the cameras, no heart , selfish person. #BB16#SumbulTouqueerKhan@BeingSalmanKhan https://t.co/YQYEiDZLGB — Grace of God @ yogi (@yogita_dutta) November 4, 2022

Fans are agitated over the fact that no host Salman Khan won't rectify him and Abdu will get away with what he has spoken. While several fans of Abdu believe that Abdu wants to get nominated, this is why he must have said certain things that will irk the netizens.

Abdu Rozik sometimes speaks too much and he didn't only did it with #AnkitGupta but also with #SumbulTouqueerKhan when he said "She looks like Men".



Such behaviour shouldn't be appreciated doesn't matter how cute he is!#BiggBoss #BiggBoss16 — Sher Shukla™ (@Sher_Shukla) November 4, 2022

so basically, abdu can say sumbul looks like a man and no one will say sh!t bc he’s 'cute' and also salman wont bash him haina? — k (@khamooshiyan) November 4, 2022

Contestants in the house

Meanwhile, the contestants inside the house are Gautam Vig, Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, MC Stan, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gori Nagori, and Tina Datta among others. Sreejita De and Manya Singh have been evicted from the show.