The reality TV show Bigg Boss 16 is at its peak, it's been more than a month since the celebrities have been locked inside the house. Every contestant is supposed to play the game and make sure they do something noteworthy so that they are seen on camera and viewers can accordingly vote for them.

However, it seems most of them aren't focusing on tasks and playing the game inside the Bb house. On the weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan schools the contestants who aren't seen and reprimands them for their actions.

In the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan slammed Shalin Bhanot for his demand for extra chicken from Bigg Boss.

And now in the new promo shared by the channel, Salman Khan is seen giving a reality check to Sajid Khan.

You are looking hypocrite: Salman Khan calls out Sajid khan for his double standards

In the promo shared by Colors, Salman Khan says, "Sajid is ghar ke andar kar kya raha hai, which translates to (What is Sajid doing inside the house). Sajid replied, "Waqt aane pe patte dikhauga (I'll show my card when time is right)."

So happy Salman calling sajid double hypocrite. Finally. Sajid came in defense of priyankit against #ShivThakare? in promo. Shive answered nicely. #BB16 #BiggBoss16 — Jennifer (@Jenniferbeast7) November 4, 2022

To which Salman said, "Waqt yahan pe nahi milta. Aapko nikalne ka reason aap khud hi de rahe ho. Baat samajh mein aa rahi hai (You don't get time here, you're giving everyone reasons to evict you. Do you understand it? You are looking like a hypocrite. You take a stand then change it). Yeh hai double standards." (This is double standard).

Netizens laud Salman Khan for giving an earful to Sajid Khan

A user wrote, "Unexpected but finally , He doing nothing in the show."

Another one wrote, "Much needed."

Meanwhile, the contestants inside the house are Gautam Vig, Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, MC Stan, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gori Nagori, and Tina Datta among others. Sreejita De and Manya Singh have been evicted from the show.