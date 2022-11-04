Every year, contestants on the Bigg Boss are supposed to earn the ration by winning tasks. The contestants get an adequate amount of ration keeping everyone inside the house in mind. However, this season is a tad different from other seasons as this time, Shalin Bhanot has been constantly asking for 150 gms of chicken from Bigg Boss. Although Bigg Boss has given a sufficient amount of chicken. Shalin has repeatedly stated that for medical reasons he needs a certain amount of protein daily. In the Shanivar Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan lashes out at Shalin for his constant chicken rant. He also questioned Bigg Boss for giving in to Shalin's chicken demands.

Salman Khan schools Shalin for not focusing on the game, rather just asking for chicken

In the Shanivar Ka Vaar episode, Salman was also seen schooling Shalin Bhanot for his ranting about chicken, he says "Shalin aapka chicken chicken chicken itna hogaya hain ki task karne se pehle raat mein sone se pehle. Bigg Boss ye sabh bhej kyun rahein ho Bigg Boss. Mein toh keh raha hoon ye sabh bhi band karna chahiye. Aapka focus trophy par hona chahiye chicken par nahi stop smiling it is not funny it is bloody irritating. (Shalin your rant about chicken has been going around a lot before the task begins, and before sleeping. You should focus on winning the trophy, not on your chicken. It is not funny it's bloody irritating).

The entire chicken drama has not just irked Shalin's co-contestants, but also Salman Khan and the viewers who are irritated with Shalin's continuous demands.

Users flocked to social media and started a new hashtag #ChikLin, Chicken and Shalin's relationship. According to them, Shalin and Chicken's relationship is more genuine than his and Tina Datta's fake love story.

A user wrote, "How can you question #ChikLin's relationship?!! #ChikLin is the most real love angle in #Bb16.

Meanwhile, the contestants inside the house are Gautam Vig, Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, MC Stan, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gori Nagori, and Tina Datta among others. Sreejita De and Manya Singh have been evicted from the show.