High-voltage drama, fights and arguments continue to rule Bigg Boss 16, but among all this, what's grabbing headlines is Shalin Bhanot's constant rant to Bigg Boss for not providing him with sufficient chicken which is needed for his protein intake. On the promos shared by Colors channel, Bigg Boss and Shalin argue over chicken again.

After sending a sufficient amount of chicken, Shalin once again asks BB for chicken, This time Tina

Bigg Boss vs Shalin Bhanot's rant for 150 gms chicken

The actor wants BB to provide him with 150 grams of extra chicken. In a new promo of the popular reality show, Shalin Bhanot is seen requesting Bigg Boss to send more chicken into the house.

Shalin and Tina Datta requested Bigg Boss to send more chicken into the house as the actor needs to have chicken 3 times a day. Shalin said: "Bigg Boss please send my chicken, you haven't sent my chicken Bigg Boss,"

Later in the clip, Shalin is seen sitting in the confession room where Bigg Boss says, "We are not planning to keep you hungry purposely, and we have sent lots of chicken and it can be used for a week that much chicken has been sent already. And we will not send extra chicken only for you on a daily basis. We have to take care of everyone's ration"

Shalin's behaviour irked Archana Gautam. She lashed out at him and said, "Tum aaye kyu idhr. Apna tv serial karte rehte (Why did you come here...?)"

This didn't go down well with inmates as well as netizens. They slammed Shalin for only asking for chicken rather than focussing on tasks.

A user wrote, "Salman should take class of this."

Another user mentioned, And shalin don't hv any content except chicken and tina. So he is just over doing this for the footage. Throw him out.

The third one said. Archana is ryt. There are many celebrities in the industry who can adjust to the circumstances. He is overdoing this now. Send him out to eat chicken.

Mentioned another, "Have you guys gone mad?? Ration, bedroom, chicken abhh yee rehgaya bigg boss ka standard,, torture task Lao, torture task,,itnaa ghatiya season, poultry farm based season, yehi din baaki tha dekhne kaa."

While a fan came to Shalin's rescue.

A fan wrote, "Bigboss you hd mentioned shalin ke medical condition ke liye you will send chicken .. BB just focus to feed Sajid. Shiv znd Sajid tk all chivken. If shalin tk in this way again Shalin did this Shalin did that Seriously #ShslinBhanot ADORABLE SHATINA."

Bigg Boss had given him 150 gms of chicken

This is the second time when Bigg Boss called Shalin has demanded "extra chicken" to Bigg Boss. A few days ago, Bigg Boss schooled Shalin saying, "Shalin, jab aap ko is ghar mein ek hi cheez se lena dena hai jo hai aapka 150 gram chicken. Aap ke saamne rakha hai. Toh ab aap yeh chicken lekar jaa sakte hai aur apni acting ki audition band kar sakte hai. (Since only one thing matters to you in this house which is your 150 gm of chicken. It is kept in front of you. You can take it and stop with your audition for acting.)"

The contestants inside the house are Gautam Vig, Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, MC Stan, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gori Nagori, and Tina Datta among others. Sreejita De and Manya Singh have been evicted from the show.