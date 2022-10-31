It's been over a month since Bigg Boss 16 premiered. Each day, the fights, turmoil and the game are getting murkier. As contestants are staying with each other for a month, their true colours are now coming out. On Saturday, Gautam Vig came in the bad books of housemates when he exchanged the Bigg Boss 16 house captaincy with the entire house's ration, since then contestants have been fuming with anger.

Sajid Khan even fought with him and showed him his middle finger. Some of the contestants went on a hunger strike as well. If this wasn't enough, Bigg Boss slammed Shalin Bhanot keeps for time and again asking for his chicken as he requires protein.

Bigg Boss schools Shalin for time and again asking for chicken

In a promo shared by the channel on Instagram, Shalin is heard saying, "Bigg Boss aap confirm karengay ki aap chicken bhej rahe hai ki nahi. Chicken toh chahiye hi hoga. (Bigg Boss will you confirm if you are sending chicken or not. I will be needing it.)"

Bigg Boss then calls Shalin to the confession room and schools him over his demand.

The voice of Bigg Boss is heard saying, "Shalin, jab aap ko is ghar mein ek hi cheez se lena dena hai jo hai aapka 150 gram chicken. Aap ke saamne rakha hai. Toh ab aap yeh chicken lekar jaa sakte hai aur apni acting ki audition band kar sakte hai. (Since only one thing matters to you in this house which is your 150 gm of chicken. It is kept in front of you. You can take it and stop with your audition for acting."

Netizens also agreed with Bigg Boss's statement and BB for schooling Shalin. A user said, "Acting ki audition Bigboss rocked shalin shocked." Another one said, "Esa muh pe chicken mara h big boss ne waa waa." "Bb khel gye.. "acting ki audition band kr skte hai," mentioned the third one.

The contestants inside the house are Gautam Vig, Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, MC Stan, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gori Nagori, and Tina Datta among others. Sreejita De and Manya Singh have been evicted from the show.